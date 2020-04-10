SHAREit 5.3.89 Update – File Sharing is Now Faster

SHAREit is a great app that excels at transferring files at fast speeds. What makes SHAREit stand out from its competitors is the fact that it offers cross-platform support. This means that you can share files from iOS to Android without a problem.

Although, this is not the only amazing thing about SHAREit. The great thing about the app is the constant stream of updates that it benefits from. The app’s developers are launching new updates on a regular basis that come with improvements and new features.

In fact, a brand-new update which sports the 5.3.89 version number started rolling out earlier this morning and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

New SHAREit 5.3.89 Update

The latest update available for SHAREit sports the 5.3.89 version number and it is available to download by all users. The only thing that SHAREit fans are required to do in order to be eligible to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

Faster Performances

Since SHAREit is designed to share files, then it should come as no surprise that the new update focuses on taking its performances to the next level. The update introduces a handful of software tweaks that are speeding up the app’s overall file-sharing speeds. In addition, the update also improves the software stability of the app via “under the hood” tweaks.

Bug Fixes

Another important thing that we want to highlight about SHAREit’s new update is that it comes with a bundle of bug fixes. These bug fixes are tackling various issues that sometimes caused SHAREit to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore and SHAREit’s start-up time will be faster than ever.