Opera Touch 2.3.9 Update Improves Navigation Bar and Web Surfing Speed

Opera is one of the world’s best mobile browsers available for Android-powered smartphones, but if you are looking for something faster, then you should be pleased to know that there is a special version of the app. We are talking about Opera Touch. This is an enhanced version of Opera Browser and what makes it stand out is the highly optimized software that provides next-level web surfing speeds.

Opera Touch is designed for people who are on the go and don’t have any time to waste! To make things even better, the enhanced mobile browser is updated on a regular basis with software improvements that are boosting its overall performance and software stability.

Opera Touch 2.3.9 Update

The latest update available for Opera Touch sports the 2.3.9 version number and it was released earlier this morning. According to the patch notes listed by the developers, the new update makes a couple of subtle changes to the bottom navigation bar. Therefore, the web surfing experience offered by the mobile browser is going to be smoother.

Another important thing that we want to highlight about the new update is that it introduces in-app update notifications. This is going to help all Opera Touch fans stay up to date will all the latest features, software changes and bug fixes. Lastly, the update also makes a couple of changes to the address bar for better suggestion results.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out the latest update for Opera Touch, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that it has to offer.

Search instantly

When you open the Opera Touch browser, it is instantly ready to find things on the web. Just start typing or use voice search. When you find a QR code, simply use the app to scan it with your mobile device and go to the website it links to. You can also use the Opera Touch browser to scan a barcode on a product and to look it up online.

Designed to be used on the go

Opera Touch lets you explore the web using just one hand, making it the best mobile browser for Android. When you use the app for the first time, you will choose between standard bottom navigation and the Fast Action Button. However, you can always change this at anytime in your settings. When selected, the FAB is always available on your browser screen and gives you direct access to your Instant Search. You can hold and swipe it for your most recent tabs, or to reload, close or share the current tab with your computer’s browser.

Fast file sharing between devices with Flow

Use Opera Touch along with your Opera computer browser for seamless web browsing and fast file sharing across your desktop and mobile devices. Connecting your phone with your PC to share files has never been easier.

Just start the Opera desktop browser and scan the QR code displayed there with Opera Touch as your Android browser. No login, password or account needed. You can send links, notes, videos or any other files to yourself with a single click and they will be displayed on all of your desktop and mobile devices.

Safe and secure browsing

The Opera Touch browser employs the very latest in web technologies to keep you safe. The data you send in Flow is fully end-to-end encrypted. The browser app also features Opera’s cryptojacking protection, which reduces the risk of your mobile devices overheating or running out of battery when you are browsing the web.

Native ad blocker for faster browsing

The Opera Touch browser features a built-in and optional ad blocker. When turned on, your Opera browser will block intrusive ads, making web pages load faster than other mobile browsers for Android.