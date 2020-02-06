Opera with Free VPN 56.0.2780.51441 Update – Revamping and Improving the Nightmode

The biggest advantage of using Opera as your default mobile browser is the fact that you will enjoy a super-fast web surfing experience. However, that’s not all that Opera offers! The mobile browser is also renowned in the Android community for the plethora of cool features that it offers such as a built-in VPN service. This is not something that you see on other mobile browsers.
If you enjoy using Opera, then you might want to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi throughout the day. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update has been released for Opera and it is available via OTA (over the air) channels. Now, let’s check out everything there is to know about it.
Opera 56.0.2780.51441 Update
Isn’t it annoying how apps can blind you with their brightness when you open them during the night? The developers who are in charge of Opera know that people don’t like that and this is why they are using the brand-new update that sports the 56.0.2780.51411 version number as an opportunity to revamp the night mode.
The mode is now available with a couple of cool features such as eye-saver, night mode scheduling, support for dark web pages, improved news support and bottom bar tab-switching gestures. To make things even better, the update also comes with a bundle of various bug fixes that are improving the overall software stability of the mobile browser. This is why all Opera fans are advised to download the update as soon as possible.
The Best Opera Mini Features
- Block ads for faster browsing:
Opera Mini’s native ad blocker effectively helps you get rid of intrusive ads and loads your pages faster to streamline your browsing experience. Now, we have added the option to eliminate a vast majority of annoying cookie and privacy dialogs.
- Free, unlimited and built-in VPN:
Improve your privacy and security with our built-in and free VPN. Turn on Opera VPN in private mode and your IP address will be replaced with a virtual one to help you avoid unintended location and identification information sharing.
- Personalized news feed:
Powered by our smartest AI news engine, the rebooted news feed allows you to swipe through a selection of personalized news channels within the browser, subscribe to your favorite topics, and save stories to read later. Catch up on AI-curated news specially tailored for your interests.
- Night mode:
Opera Mini’s night mode provides you adjustable lighting options to get the most comfortable reading experience in the dark and the least eye strain. Night mode is easily accessible from the main menu.
- Manage passwords and autofill credit cards:
Opt-in for automatic saving of passwords site by site and safely autofill your payment information for online shopping.
- Private browsing:
Use private tabs to go incognito anywhere on the Internet without leaving a trace on your device. Easily switch between private and normal browsing in the tab gallery.
- Read comfortably on any screen:
The Opera Mini browser includes a text size setting that helps you adapt pages according to your reading preferences. More importantly, it works perfectly together with our automatic text wrap feature for an unparalleled reading experience.
- Manage downloads easily:
The new download manager makes downloading files easier and faster than ever! You can easily sort and share each downloaded item, delete them from your phone or remove them from your list of downloads with a quick swipe to the right or left side. We even support background downloading when you have a download running but need to open another application!