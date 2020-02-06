Opera with Free VPN 56.0.2780.51441 Update – Revamping and Improving the Nightmode

The biggest advantage of using Opera as your default mobile browser is the fact that you will enjoy a super-fast web surfing experience. However, that’s not all that Opera offers! The mobile browser is also renowned in the Android community for the plethora of cool features that it offers such as a built-in VPN service. This is not something that you see on other mobile browsers.

If you enjoy using Opera, then you might want to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi throughout the day. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update has been released for Opera and it is available via OTA (over the air) channels. Now, let’s check out everything there is to know about it.

Opera 56.0.2780.51441 Update

Isn’t it annoying how apps can blind you with their brightness when you open them during the night? The developers who are in charge of Opera know that people don’t like that and this is why they are using the brand-new update that sports the 56.0.2780.51411 version number as an opportunity to revamp the night mode.

The mode is now available with a couple of cool features such as eye-saver, night mode scheduling, support for dark web pages, improved news support and bottom bar tab-switching gestures. To make things even better, the update also comes with a bundle of various bug fixes that are improving the overall software stability of the mobile browser. This is why all Opera fans are advised to download the update as soon as possible.

The Best Opera Mini Features