Oppo Launches Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro with Next-Gen 5G Technology

Even though it’s been only two months since Oppo introduced the much-anticipated Reno 2, the Chinese based tech giant has already launched two more smartphones. The new smartphones are called Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro. The reason why Oppo couldn’t wait for 2020 to release the new devices is because they are both equipped with the innovative 5G technology and dual-mode chipsets. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro.

5G Technology

As previously noted, Oppo has equipped the new smartphones with 5G technology. This is the next step in the evolution of smartphones and Oppo’s latest smartphones feature four antennas.

Not just that, but Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro are equipped with special software and algorithms that automatically choose the ideal antennas and manage network usage to keep the connection running at peak performance at all times.

Display Technology

Both smartphones are equipped with the latest display technology. They offer 800-nit screens that are paired with HDR10+ support and 180Hz touch rates that make them ideal for mobile gaming. To top it all off, Oppo has bundled the smartphones with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers that will provide immersive audio experiences.

Under the Hood

The standard Reno 3 Is powered by the new Dimensity 1000 chip. The more expensive Reno 3 Pro ships with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chip that can run heavy-duty tasks without any problems.

Moreover, both smartphones are fueled by 4,025 mAh batteries that feature 30W rapid charging which gives 50% charge in 20 minutes and 70% in half an hour. This is quite impressive!

Official Launch Date

The last thing that we want to note is that Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro will be available for purchase in China starting December 31st. Reno 3 is priced at $486 and Reno 3 Pro is priced at $529. We can be sure that Oppo will launch them globally in the upcoming future.