Telegram 5.13.1 Update – New Theme, Scheduled Messages and More!

If you are looking for a chatting app that can provide you with the highest-level user privacy technology, then you don’t need to search any further than Telegram. Even though Telegram is an app that excels at making it easier for users to communicate with their friends and family members, the app offers much more than that. Telegram is equipped with a plethora of features such as the ability to share unlimited media files.

Another great thing about Telegram is the fact that it benefits from full-fledged developer support. The app is updated on a regular basis with improvements and in fact, a new update has started rolling out earlier today. With that being said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about Telegram’s latest update and what you need to do in order to access it.

Telegram 5.13.1 Update

The first thing that we want to note about Telegram’s latest update is that this is not a minor release that comes with a handful of bug fixes. Instead of that, this is a major release that introduces a bunch of useful features and significant changes to the software that are taking Telegram’s performances and user experience to the next level.

Create themes with color gradients and patterns.

Schedule messages to be sent when your recipient comes online.

Choose venues more easily when sharing your location.

Switch to Night Mode and back directly from the left menu.

Get dark maps in Night Mode.

Choose video quality in a more intuitive way when sending videos.

Try dragging down in user profiles or jumping between messages in a chat to see new animations.

Discover 31 other bug fixes and improvements.

How to Download the New Update

Telegram fans should be pleased to find out that the new update is rolling out via official over the air channels. This means that the only thing that fans of the app are required to do in order to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel.

Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed. This is possible by downloading the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, this type of updates are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

Best Telegram Features

File Sharing

You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device and will be securely stored in the Telegram cloud for as long as you need it.

Group Chats

You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

Security

Everything on Telegram, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

Synced

You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

No Ads

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram is free and will always be free. The developers have vowed to not sell ads or introduce subscription fees.

Fast

Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.