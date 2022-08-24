Patreon 7.8.23 APK Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements

Talented people or those who can simply bring something powerful and unique to make a change in the world have been getting paid via Patreon for quite a while. The platform is almost a decade old, but the developers still want to improve it a lot more.

The Patreon 7.8.23 update is now available via APKMirror, and users are free to grab and install it if they have a device that’s running on at least Android 5. There is a single download option available, although the website normally offers more. However, the simple APK file exposed might be everything Patreon users need.

What Patreon 7.8.23 brings new

The new Patreon 7.8.23 version brings a series of bug fixes, as well as improvements regarding the app’s performance. That’s all the change log tells us, but even so, grabbing the latest update of an app usually cannot do any harm to the user.

In case you want to learn more about Patreon, here’s a description via the Google Play Store:

“We believe people who make great things should get paid for the value they give to the world. On Patreon, creators get paid by their fans for making the things they’re already making (videos, songs, webcomics, anything)! For fans, this is a way to support your favorite creators for making the stuff you’re crazy about. Together, creators and patrons foster a community of awesomeness by empowering the new generation of content creators.”

In other words, Patreon can give you the chance to earn money through the content that you love to make. If you’re talented at creating comedy acts, for instance, you can ask your followers for money via Patreon.

It can be useful to keep in mind that Patreon hosts over 6 million monthly active supporters, who are also known as patrons. Would you be willing to become one of them?