Twitter 9.56.1-release.0 APK Brings an Important Improvement

Twitter already has a new update to offer to the users. The new version is known as 9.56.1, and it is definitely an interesting addition that deserves attention. Those having phones that run on at least Android 5 should consider installing the new APK.

Twitter 9.56.1-release.0 is available via APKMirror, the place where there are numerous APK files available for many apps and games that people like. There’s a single download variant available – a simple APK file.

What’s new

Twitter 9.56.1-release.0 brings a new dark mode that comes in two options. Therefore, you can choose between dim and lights out. There’s also an automatic setting.

Dark mode is such a useful feature for so many apps and gadgets nowadays! Users can take advantage of it to relax their eyes or to get more battery life. Or just because they want to “join the dark side.”

The famous social app was downloaded over 1 billion times from the Google Play Store.

The new Twitter update comes just a day after the launch of the previous 9.56.0-release.1 update.