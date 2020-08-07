ZOOM Cloud Meetings 5.2.42588.0803 Update – Lots of New Features and Software Improvements

ZOOM Cloud Meetings was rated as a “must-have” app when the global pandemic started thanks to the amazing communication features that it offers. The app makes it possible for everyone to get in touch with their friends and family members via high-quality group video calls. Nonetheless, the reason why we are talking about ZOOM Cloud Meetings today is because the mobile version of the app has received a new update.

ZOOM Cloud Meetings 5.2.42588.0803 Update

If you enjoy using ZOOM Cloud Meetings on your Android-powered smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the app have released a brand-new update that sports the 5.2.42588.0803 version number. The update is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all ZOOM Cloud Meetings fans are advised to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

While most updates that ZOOM Cloud Meetings receives a on a regular basis introduce bug fixes and software tweaks, this is not the case for the latest one. The update introduces a bunch of exciting features that are taking the performances of ZOOM Cloud Meetings to the next level. Check them out below:

Show annotator’s name by default

Additional meeting reactions

Toggle aspect ratio for video feeds

Invite members by channel or organization

Mute channel notifications

Improved Chat UI

Transfer call to any meeting

View transcriptions of call recordings

Security section when scheduling a meeting

Dark mode support

Minor bug fixes

Top Features

Now that we have checked out all the exciting changes that the latest update introduces, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that Zoom Cloud Meetings has to offer:

VIDEO MEETINGS FROM ANYWHERE

-Best video meeting quality

-Easily join a meeting or start an instant meeting with phone, email, or company contacts

COLLABORATE ON-THE-GO

-Best Android device content and mobile screen sharing quality

-Co-annotate over shared content

-Real-time whiteboard collaboration on Android tablets

UNLIMITED MESSAGING (WITH PHOTOS, FILES, AND MORE)

-Reach people instantly to easily send messages, files, images, links, and gifs

-Quickly respond or react to threaded conversations with emojis

-Create or join public and private chat channels

MAKE, RECEIVE, AND MANAGE PHONE CALLS

-Effortlessly make or receive calls with your business number

-Get voicemail and call recording with transcripts

-Use call delegation to make/receive calls on behalf of others

-Setup auto-receptionists to autonomously answer and route calls

AND MORE….

-Safe driving mode while on the road

-Use your Android app to start your meeting or for direct share in Zoom Rooms

-Join Zoom Webinars

-Works over WiFi, 5G, 4G/LTE, and 3G networks

ZOOM LICENSE INFORMATION:

-Any free or paid license can be used with the app

-Zoom Phone is an add-on to paid Zoom licenses

-A paid Zoom subscription is required for certain product features