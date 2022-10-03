PlayStation 4 Doesn’t Connect to WiFi: Here’s How to Fix the Problem

Unfortunately, it is indeed possible for your PlayStation 4 console to stop going online. Not getting the chance once again to play with your buddies games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, or FIFA is surely something that you want to avoid.

PlayStation 4 not connecting to your WiFi network anymore will also result in a lack of updates arriving on your gaming machine. It can happen to anybody, as the tech world works in mysterious ways. The good news is that there are ways to get rid of the issue of not connecting your PS4 to your WiFi network anymore. But first of all, we need to be aware of the possible reasons for the problem.

Why PS4 may not connect to WiFi

There could be plenty of reasons, so let’s see a few of them:

Connectivity issues with your router

The PlayStation Network is offline

You’re keeping your console too far away from the router

Password-related issues with the WiFi network or the console

Of course, not connecting your router or the console itself to a socket will also result in connection issues, but we’re confident that our readers are intelligent enough to have already checked that aspect before searching for solutions online.

There are a few possible solutions

To solve the problem of your PS4 not going online, you should first check if other devices, such as your smartphone or a laptop, are able to connect to your router. If not, it means that the console is fine, while the problem is in the router or the network.

First and foremost, you should restart your PlayStation 4, the modem, and the router. It may sound too good to be true, but such a method works in many cases when it comes to solving connectivity issues. After restarting all three, check if you can go online. If the problem is still there, there’s no use losing hope just yet!

Here are other possible fixes:

Move the PS4 closer to the router

Try ethernet cables instead of the WiFi connection

Change the Channel Number of the WiFi Network

Change the DNS Settings

Feel free to try out each fix at a time and see if the problem goes away! Ultimately, you can re-enter your WiFi password or buy yourself a new router. It may sound harsh, but we all know that routers are extremely cheap these days!