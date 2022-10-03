When iPhones and iPads Don’t Display the App Store Icon: How to Fix the Issue

Apple’s App Store, also known as the official marketplace for iPhones and iPads, is sometimes having issues that prevent it from displaying its icon on some devices. This obviously causes some frustration for the users, but the issue is actually easy to fix. All you need to do is carefully follow the steps that we’ll be presenting here.

The App Store is an extremely useful region for iPhone users, and not seeing the right icon there anymore may be something that they couldn’t live without. That’s why we’re here to help!

Check out for possible restrictions

Here are the steps you need to take:

Access the Settings menu from the Home screen. Select ‘Screen time’ > ‘Content Privacy & Restrictions’ > ‘Content Privacy’ > ‘Allowed Apps’. If your device is running on an iOS version that’s below iOS 12, you need to select Restrictions from the General menu. Set ‘iTunes Store’ to ‘On.’

If the problem still hasn’t gone away, it’s time to try resetting the home screen. Here’s how:

Access ‘Settings’ Select ‘Reset’ Hit the ‘Reset Home Screen Layout’

By doing this process, your icons will return to the defauls settings, which should also cause the restoration of the App Store icon.

When it comes to creating a product page in the App Store, here’s what Apple has to say about it:

“Every element of your App Store product page has the power to drive downloads of your app. Learn how to help customers discover your app and engage them through thoughtfully crafted metadata on your product page and in search results. You can build and maintain your product page in App Store Connect or automate your workflow with the App Store Connect API.”

Pretty much any iPhone or iPad device has the App Store installed, which means that it’s pretty impossible to live your life as an Apple customer without having that app installed.