PlayStation 5 July 7 System Software Update Patch Notes

On July 7, a whole new update to the system software for PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles was made available. The most recent firmware update takes the console up to version 22.01-05.50 and adds several new video options in addition to making some improvements to the overall performance of the system.

Fans of the PlayStation have had a busy day, as Santa Monica Studios has officially revealed the release date for their forthcoming game, God of War: Ragnarok. This news has kept fans of the PlayStation very busy. Ragnarok, which will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9th, is widely considered to be one of the year’s most highly anticipated video games.

Now, if you’ve switched on your PlayStation 5 system this morning, you’ve probably seen that there is a fresh new System Software Update available for download. You may check out the official patch notes for the PS5 update that went live on July 7 in order to learn all there is to know about the new features.

System Software Update for the PlayStation 5 Version 22.01-05.50

The most recent update to the PS5 system software was released on July 7 and clocks in at little more than 1 gigabyte (GB). The following is a list of the new features included in the most recent version, as detailed in the official patch notes that can be viewed on the console:

1. If you’re using a TV that supports ALLM (auto low latency mode), you can adjust ALLM settings in [Settings] > [Screen and Video] > [Video Output] > [ALLM]. 2. If you select [Automatic], your TV will automatically switch to low-latency mode while playing games. 3. If you select [Off], ALLM won’t be enabled, except during VRR (variable refresh rate) output. 4. This system software update improves system performance.

Make sure that the software on your PS5 console is constantly updated to the most recent version for the greatest possible experience with PlayStation. Check out the online user’s handbook that can be accessed via the PS5’s Settings menu to learn more.

Although Sony has not yet provided any further information on the PlayStation 5 update that will be released on July 7, it seems that all of the changes are described in the patch notes that are included with the system.