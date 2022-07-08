Redmi Note 11 Versus Samsung Galaxy F13: Which Midrange Phone Is Better?

Both the Samsung Galaxy F13 and the Redmi Note 11 are products that compete in the midrange market for their respective brands. While the Redmi Note 11 has been available for purchase for some time now, Samsung’s F13 was just released a few days ago. Can the Samsung Exynos 850 processor, which was developed in-house, compete with the Snapdragon 680 found in the Redmi Note 11? What about the LCD screen vs the AMOLED screen? In this post, we will compare the Samsung Galaxy F13 with the Redmi Note 11 in order to determine which phone is superior.

Performance

Both phones have different chipsets. Samsung F13 uses Exynos 850 whereas Redmi Note 11 uses Snapdragon 680. Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 680 are both 4G chips with different architectures. According to benchmarks, neither silicon is much better. Both phones should operate similarly, although Redmi Note 11’s 6nm processor will be more efficient than Samsung F13’s 8nm.

Design & Display

Samsung Galaxy F13 has a teardrop-shaped glass front and a matte plastic rear. Front punch-hole panel, metal frame, and plastic back on Redmi Note 11. Redmi’s punch hole panel is superior than Samsung’s teardrop notch. Redmi’s chunky form is easy to handle. Both smartphones feature rectangular rear cameras.

Samsung F13’s display is full HD+ LCD with no rapid refresh rate. It’s a 6.6-inch, 480-nit screen. 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate on Redmi Note 11. Its AMOLED screen is 1000 nits brilliant. Redmi Note 11’s screen is better and more sun-readable. Without a quick refresh rate, Samsung’s LCD screen loses. Samsung uses Gorilla Glass 5, whereas Redmi uses Gorilla Glass 3.

Charging

Redmi Note 11’s 5000mAh battery features 33W quick charging compared to Samsung F13’s 15W. Redmi has a quicker charger in the package than Samsung’s 15W charger, therefore its 6000mAh battery charges faster.

Camera

Samsung F13 features three cameras, but Redmi Note 11 has four. Both phones use a 50MP, f1.8 sensor. Both phones shoot 1080p at 30fps. Both gadgets will provide similar-quality images. Ultrawide cameras vary. Samsung features a 5MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, whereas Redmi has an 8MP one. Redmi’s 8MP ultrawide camera is superior than Samsung’s 5MP sensor.

Which is better: Samsung Galaxy F13 or Redmi Note 11?

Redmi Note 11’s AMOLED display and 90Hz refresh rate are no-brainers. Samsung F13’s LCD display is fine, but an AMOLED panel has deeper blacks, more brilliant colors, and superior contrast. The Redmi Note 11’s punch-hole cutout screen is superior to the Samsung F13’s teardrop shape.

Both have 50MP main units, therefore image quality shouldn’t change much. OIS helps capture moving objects. Both support 1080p @ 30fps for video. Redmi’s 8MP ultrawide camera trumps Samsung’s 5MP. Redmi Note 11’s 13MP front camera beats Samsung F13’s 8MP.

Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 680 feature comparable 4G chipsets. Both phones should be suitable for day-to-day tasks like social networking and casual gaming. Redmi Note 11’s 90Hz refresh rate improves scrolling compared to Samsung F13. Rest aside, performance is same. Redmi’s 6nm chip will improve battery life.

Aside from the rest, both phones enable dual SIM cards in addition to microSD card expansion and have separate slots for each. Both feature fingerprint scanners positioned on the side of the device. However, the Redmi Note 11 has a dual stereo speaker arrangement whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 does not.

Because of its AMOLED display and dual speaker configuration, the Redmi provides a much superior multimedia experience. Additionally, in comparison to Samsung’s 15W fast charger, Redmi’s 33W fast charger is a significant improvement.

As a result, the Redmi Note 11 seems to be a more advantageous purchase in this context due to its superior display, ultrawide camera, dual speaker arrangement, etc.

Redmi Note 11 is the overall victor in the pricing sector with superior specifications to Samsung F13, but Samsung F13 is a good choice as well.