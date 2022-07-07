Google Changes the Logo of the Play Store

Google Play Store has been alongside Android users for a lot of time, providing millions of apps and games. Launched ten years ago in March 2012, the Google Play Store is now getting a new logo!

Android Police brings the news about the Google Play Store changing its logo. The difference won’t be too big, however, considering that there will only be some new colors.

The new logo has already begun rolling out

Some Android users are already seeing the new Play Store logo, and we must say that it grants a pretty pleasant feeling. The upgraded logo is pretty much the same as the old one, with the only difference being that it shall be surrounded by a white circle.

Here’s the new logo, as revealed by 9to5Google:

Since the change is already appearing on some Android devices, it’s safe to assume that every user of the Google-based OS for mobiles will get his hands on the update pretty soon as well!

The move comes not long after the Google Play Store decided to remove the “Movies and TV” tab.

Back in March, when Google made the announcement, the tech giant wrote:

“STARTING IN MAY 2022, THE GOOGLE TV APP WILL BE YOUR HOME FOR BUYING, RENTING, AND WATCHING MOVIES AND SHOWS ON YOUR ANDROID MOBILE DEVICE OR TABLET. ON THE GOOGLE PLAY APP, MOVIES & TV WILL NO LONGER BE SUPPORTED. GOOGLE PLAY WILL CONTINUE TO BE YOUR STORE FOR APPS, GAMES, AND BOOKS. ON GOOGLE TV, YOU WILL FIND THE SAME EXPERIENCE YOU ARE USED TO ON GOOGLE PLAY MOVIES & TV WITH THE LATEST NEW RELEASES, RENTALS, DEALS, AND GREAT RECOMMENDATIONS FOR YOU. “

Feel free to tell us what you think about the new Play Store logo! Are you already a fan of it?