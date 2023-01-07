PlayStation Plus Comes With Massive Discounts

Hey, gamers! Are you ready to join the PlayStation Plus party? Now’s your chance to save big on membership plans! Until January 13, new subscribers can get up to 40% off on the Premium or Extra membership tiers when they sign up for a 12 or three-month plan, according to VGC NEWS.

And if you’re already a member of the Essential tier, you can upgrade to Extra or Premium and save 30%. Plus, don’t forget to check out the PlayStation Store’s January Sale for discounts of up to 75% on thousands of games and DLC packs. But act fast – this offer won’t be around forever! And don’t forget, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers can claim their free games for January, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2, until February 7. Stay tuned for more details on the Game Catalog line-up for Extra and Premium members, coming soon!

Join the online multiplayer frenzy in PlayStation Plus

If you want to be a part of the PlayStation Plus party, then you’ve come to the right place! This exclusive club is filled with all sorts of fun stuff, like online multiplayer gaming, cloud storage for your games, and early access to demos and betas.

Plus, every month, there are a ton of free games up for grabs – talk about racking up the wins with your buddies! And if that wasn’t enough, there are also numerous discounts on games, DLC’s, and other sweet content waiting for you on the PlayStation Store. So don’t miss out on all the excitement – join the PlayStation Plus crew and start having a blast!

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that is only available for use on PlayStation gaming consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3. PlayStation Plus is not available on other gaming platforms. To access the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription, you will need to have a PlayStation console and an active subscription.