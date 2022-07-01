Pokémon Legends: Arceus Legendaries Are Ironically Contained By Small Wooden Fences

Arceus, a 2022 action role-playing video game released on the Nintendo Switch in March, continues to enchant gamers with its open-world adventure and Pokemon gathering capabilities. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players journey through the Hisui area, encountering wild Pokemon along the way and fighting and collecting them as they go, much as in previous games in the series.

It is at Jubilife Village, the game’s central center, where players may relax, restock, and swap Pokemon from the Pastures, which seem familiar to those seen in earlier Pokemon games for their current team. It is possible for the player to capture Pokemon in these pastures, which are walled in areas where they may wander and interact with one other.

Reddit user mattmeade76 points out that watching legendary Pokemon wandering the field is especially hilarious since it seems ludicrous that a simple wooden fence could keep them. The image displays the player in front of a legendary Pokemon known as Regigigas, which maintains supremacy over the three legendary leviathans: Regirock, Registeel, and Regice. the wooden fence around the Pasture in Jubilife Village is strong enough to keep it in check, although it is one of the most powerful Pokemon.

Obviously, captured Pokemon have no motive to try to escape or flee, but even witnessing a legendary Regigigas looming above a wooden fence and unable to do so is amusing in and of itself. This is a departure from the traditional method of storing Pokemon captured outside of the player’s group, as was done in prior games. Because the events of Pokemon Legends: Arceus actually occur before the advent of the personal computer, a mechanism known as the Pasture is being used.

Some of the most eagerly anticipated elements of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include new Pokemon, gameplay innovations, combat systems, and more. Each generation of Pokemon games introduces new features, a new territory, new Pokemon to find and acquire, and new characters to encounter.