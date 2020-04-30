Vivaldi Browser 3.0.1885.43 Update – Address Bar Changes and More!

While Google Chrome might be pre-installed as the default browser on all Android smartphones, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t a solid alternative. The best example of this is Vivaldi Browser that is renowned for providing users with essential features such as an ad blocker, tracking protection, and many more others.

What makes Vivaldi Browser stand out is the fact that it offers unique desktop-style tabs and end-to-end encryption to mobile users. To make things even better, the software stability and performances of the browser are being improved on a regular basis. In fact, a new update has been released.

Vivaldi Browser 3.0.1885.43 Update

If you enjoy using Vivaldi Browser to surf the web, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because a new update that sports the 3.0.1885.43 version number is now rolling out via Vivaldi Browser official over the air channels.

For those who are unfamiliar with over the air releases, they should know that this type of updates are automatically rolled out to all users. The only requirement is to have enough free internal storage space so that the update can be safely installed.

What’s New?

The question that all Vivaldi Browser fans must be asking right now is what’s new? The update aims to improve the performances of the browser and it does that by introducing bug fixes and software tweaks.

Therefore, the chances of Vivaldi Browser randomly shutting down or lagging are now much lower than usual. Check out below the additional changes:

[Address bar] Long press on back/forth buttons doesn’t show history in landscape VAB-1549

[Notes] Copy to note crashes Vivaldi VAB-1276

Upgraded Chromium to 81.0.4044.132

Top Web Surfing Features

Now that we have checked out what are all the improvements that the latest Vivaldi Browser update brings, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the browser offers so that we can see why it’s so popular in the Android community.

⛔️ Block ads and trackers

Block ads and stop trackers from following you around the web to browse more privately and securely. Keep privacy ahead and say goodbye to annoying video ads, pop ups, and creepy trackers while browsing with Vivaldi.

🌙 Play with a flexible user interface

Give your browser a look that’s uniquely yours with Vivaldi’s flexible user interface (UI). Browse with dark/light modes using new desktop-style tabs, and keep go-to tools within easy reach.

🕵️‍♂️ Private browsing

Keep your browsing history discreet using incognito private tabs – searches, sites visited, cookies and temporary files won’t be stored by Vivaldi.

🛠 Manage tabs with ease

Quickly swipe to find open tabs, private incognito tabs and tabs you’ve recently closed in the browser or have open on another synced device.

🔄 Bring your data with you

Securely sync your passwords, Bookmarks, Notes and keep your browsing data private between devices using end-to-end encryption with own servers in Iceland.

🏃‍♀️ Get there faster

Keep your favorite sites just a tap away and browse faster by adding custom Speed Dials to the new tab page.

📝 Take notes

Jot down ideas by creating Notes as you browse the web and sync them securely between your devices.

📸 Snap screenshots

Capture a full-length screenshot of any website or take a snap of the visible area of any webpage while browsing. Share away.

🔎 Switch search engines instantly

Use search engine nicknames to quickly swap search engines while typing in Vivaldi’s Address Field. For example, type “d” to select DuckDuckGo or “w” for Wikipedia.