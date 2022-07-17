Warframe: Veilbreaker – Check Out the Official Teaser Trailer

If you’re also into online action titles, it means you should give Warframe a try. Furthermore, the game is free to play, and you can grab a copy via Steam!

Veilbreaker is a new expansion of Warframe, and the official teaser trailer is now out to teach us a bit about what we can expect. If you’re already a fan of Warframe, surely the update will immediately catch your attention!

“Veilbreaker” is coming soon for Warframe

The new trailer only tells us that the new update is “coming soon” for Warframe without offering a release date. This should normally mean that we can expect the new content to become available in a maximum of two months.

In case you want to learn more about Warframe, check out the description from Steam:

“Confront warring factions throughout a sprawling interplanetary system as you follow the guidance of the mysterious Lotus and level up your Warframe, build an Arsenal of destructive firepower, and realize your true potential across massive open worlds in this thrilling, genre-defining third-person combat experience.”

If you want to run the game on a PC, it’s worth knowing that you won’t need any sophisticated hardware specs as well. Warframe works even if your rig is running on a 64-bit version of Windows 7, which is indeed surprising considering that Microsoft doesn’t offer support for that OS for over two years. However, it’s hard to believe that there is any passionate gamer on the planet who’s still using Windows 7. You’ll also need a minimum of 4GB of RAM, an Intel Core 2 Duo e6400/AMD Athlon x64 4000+, or something better for the processor, and a DirectX 11+ capable graphics card.

The “Veilbreaker” update will be available for those who prefer running Warframe on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.