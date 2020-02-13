Pokemon Home is Now Available for Download on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch

We have some amazing news to share with Pokemon fans! The Pokemon Home app is now out from the testing phase and Nintendo has made it available for download on iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. If this is the first time that you are reading about this app, then you should know that Pokemon Home makes it possible for users to transfer their Pokemon to Pokemon Sword and Shield, which is the latest title in the franchise. The app supports Pokemon from previous-generation games that are available on the Switch console and on 3DS.

Pokemon Home is Now Available for Download

The first thing that we want to mention about Pokemon Home is the fact that it is free to download on all platforms. However, Pokemon fans who want to get the most out of the app’s useful features will need to be subscribed to the Premium Plan.

This is a subscription service that charges $30 every 30 days, $5 every 90 days or $16 once a year. We have to admit that the pricing is not too expensive. In addition, the Basic Plan that is free limits players to storing only 30 Pokemon.

Top Features

▼ Manage your Pokémon!

You can bring any Pokémon that has appeared in a Pokémon core series game to Pokémon HOME. You’ll also be able to bring certain Pokémon from Pokémon HOME for your Nintendo Switch system to your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game.

▼ Trade Pokémon with players around the world!

If you have a smart device, you’ll be able to trade Pokémon with players around the world anytime you want, anywhere you are. Enjoy different ways of trading, too, like the Wonder Box and GTS!

▼ Complete the National Pokédex!

You’ll be able to complete your National Pokédex by bringing lots of Pokémon to Pokémon HOME. You’ll also be able to check out all the moves and Abilities your Pokémon have.

▼ Receive Mystery Gifts!

You’ll be able to quickly and conveniently receive Mystery Gifts using your smart dev