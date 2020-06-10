Pokemon Rumble Rush 1.6.0 Update – You Can Now Explore the Seas!

Are you a big fan of the Pokemon franchise? If that is the case, then you might want to check out Pokemon Rumble Rush. This is one of the most popular Pokemon-themed games available for both Android and iOS. What makes Pokemon Rumble Rush stand out from all other mobile games is the fact that it gives players the chance to journey through uncharted islands that are filled with new Pokemon.

Nonetheless, the reason why the mobile game is making headlines on our website is because it has just received a new update. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and it sports the 1.6.0 version number. Let’s go ahead and see what are the improvements that it brings.

Pokemon Rumble Rush 1.6.0 Update

The latest software release comes with a bundle of new features and it is available to download on Android. The only thing that Pokemon Rumble Rush fans need to do in order to be eligible for the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Here are the new features that the update brings:

Changed the game so you can adventure across multiple seas.

Added snag stages where Pokémon you haven’t caught yet in that sea appear.

Added a special mission and title for catching all the Pokémon in every sea.

Added Battle Royale-specific effects to summon gears.

Changed it so you can filter Pokémon by ATK ☆

From the looks of it, the new features and changes that Pokemon Rumble Rush’s latest update introduces are going to improve the overall feel of the gameplay make it more fun.

The APK Alternative

We also want to highlight that there is an alternative way to download the new update. If you don’t feel like waiting for the update to pop up in the notifications panel via OTA (over the air) channels, then you should consider manually downloading and installing it in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This type of update is compatible with all Android-powered smartphones.

Highlight Features

• Enjoy fast-paced gameplay on the go

It’s easy to control your Pokémon with one hand. Clear stages by controlling your Pokémon as it moves forward. If you see enemy Pokémon, you can attack by just tapping the screen. Tap to engage in exciting gameplay action!

• The islands and seas explored during your adventures change every two weeks

You may find unfamiliar and stronger Pokémon on new islands. So, journey through various islands and seas and collect more and more Pokémon!

• Upgrade Pokémon of your choice

You’ll sometimes receive ore when you clear a stage. Refine ore to get power gears that you can use to make your Pokémon stronger. You may even be able to refine ore into a summon gear that calls forth a Pokémon to use a powerful move. Use power gears and summon gears to help your favorite Pokémon do well!

• Test your strength using the Pokémon you’ve collected

Occasionally, you can earn rewards by working your way through the Super Boss Rush. You’ll need many different types of strong Pokémon to win each Super Boss Rush. Harness the power of the Pokémon you’ve collected from various islands and seas to defeat the powerful Super Bosses.

• Devices compatible with Pokémon Rumble Rush

Pokémon Rumble Rush is compatible with the following environments:

Android 4.4 or higher, Snapdragon 410 or higher

Please be aware though that Pokémon Rumble Rush may not function on some devices.