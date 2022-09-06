OSRS Construction Guide: How to be a pro builder in OSRS

Welcome to our Old School RuneScape construction training guide; in this guide we will walk you through the essentials and requirements – as well as some tips and tricks when training this skill. Construction is one of the most expensive skills to train in OSRS as to start off, players must purchase a player-owned house from an estate-agent which costs 1,000 gold. If you want to fast track this, visit GamerTotal to learn more.

You will need many materials to train this skill, especially planks, so it is advisable to buy a large number of them from the Grand Exchange beforehand, so you do not constantly have to buy supplies as they run out.

What you need to know

Before we dive into what the best strategy is for each general group of levels you will go through when maxing out this skill, we need to go through some general tips that will be very useful to know. Firstly, Construction is trained by repeatedly building and removing various furniture inside the player-owned house. Building requires planks, and planks are expensive. Therefore it is a good idea to have a large storage of spare money before you start building. There are four tiers of planks: regulat, oak, teak, and mahogany, each of these with higher levels of experience gained and cost. It is important to seek the highest tier of plank you can afford as quickly as possible using the methods we are going to discuss now.

Levels 1-33

In order to reach level 33 you will need to have built a few certain pieces of furniture, these are listed below:

● Crude wooden chair

● Wooden bookcase

● Wooden larder

● Repair bench

● Crafting table 1

● Oak dining table

● Carved oak table

Regular planks require nails. It is very important to use sufficiently good ones, like steel nails. This is advisable as lower tier nails just bend too much. As soon as you reach level 15, it is cardinal to switch to using oak planks, which are faster to use than regular planks and do not require nails! A really cool tip when you’re starting off your construction journey is to complete the “daddy’s home” miniquest which grants a total of 944 construction experience! If you are at level 1, this will instantly get you to level 8.

Levels 33-52

In order to gain a massive amount of experience quickly from level 33-52, you should build oak ladders in the kitchen. Oak larders require 8 oak planks to build, and they grant 480 experience each. You can even gain up to 480,000 experience per hour from level 50 upwords. A side note which is worth knowing is that if you prefer to use oak planks as a cheaper alternative at level 74, you should switch to building oak dungeon doors as they grant more experience than ladders.

Levels 52-99

The optimal method to consider at this stage is building Mahogany furniture. It is the fastest viable training method after level 52, but it is very expensive. At level 52, you should build mahogany tables in the dining room, which is the second fastest way of using mahogany planks. Each mahogany table requires 6 mahogany planks and gives 840 experience. The best way to do this is to build 3 tables and remove 2 tables in the time the Demon butler takes to fetch planks from the bank. Each inventory cycle takes 22 ticks, it may be beneficial to search up the 22-tick inventory cycle.

Once you reach level 77, the best thing to do for maximum experience is to build Gnome

benches in the Superior garden. Which is a bit faster than building mahogany tables with good timing and accurate clicks. Each gnome bench requires 6 mahogany planks and gives 840 experience. The main issue with this method is that it is very difficult and you must execute it almost perfectly for it to be faster than mahogany tables. Any mistakes you make will lower your experience rates quite a bit, so making mahogany tables is a safer bet.

It is best to follow this method when building gnome benches:

● Send the demon butler away for 24 planks.

● Build two benches and remove them.

● Build another 2 benches and remove them. If you manage to time this correctly, the

demon butler will not interrupt the building.

You can gain up to around 900,000 experience per hour with mahogany tables, and 1,100,000 experience per hour with gnome benches.

Enjoy gaming!