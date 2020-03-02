WeChat 7.0.12 Update – Check Out The Latest Improvements

WeChat is a popular app that does a great job of combining features from chatting and social media apps. Therefore, people can use WeChat in order to get in touch with their friends from all over the world. Another great thing that makes WeChat stand out when compared to similar apps is the constant stream of updates that it benefits from. The developers who are in charge of WeChat are always launching new updates that introduce improvements and a brand-new one has just arrived.

WeChat 7.0.12 Update

WeChat fans should make sure to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi today. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update which sports the 7.0.12 version number is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. According to the patch notes, the update is aiming to improve the overall software stability of WeChat and it does that by introducing bug fixes and software tweaks.

Top Features

Now that we have presented the latest update for WeChat, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the app has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

– MORE WAYS TO CHAT: Message friends using text, photo, voice, video, location sharing, and more. Create group chats with up to 500 members.

– VOICE & VIDEO CALL: High-quality voice and video calls to anywhere in the world. Make group video calls with up to 9 people.

– REAL-TIME LOCATION: Not good at explaining directions? Share your real-time location with the press of a button.

– MOMENTS: Share your favorite moments. Post photos, videos, and more to your Moments stream.

– TIME CAPSULE (NEW!): Share glimpses of your day. Record short videos to post in your Time Capsule before they disappear in 24 hours.

– STICKER GALLERY: Browse thousands of fun, animated stickers to help express yourself in chats, including stickers with your favorite cartoon and movie characters.

– CUSTOM STICKERS: Make chatting more unique with custom stickers and the new Selfie Stickers feature.

– OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS: Tons of accounts to follow with original content and news for your reading pleasure.

– MINI PROGRAMS: Countless third-party services all within the WeChat app that don’t require additional installation, saving you precious phone storage and time.

– TOP STORIES: See the latest articles your friends are reading and discover all kinds of interesting content.

– GAMES: Have fun and compete with friends in a huge selection of WeChat Mini Games and Tencent Games (*only available in certain regions).

– WECHAT PAY: Enjoy the convenience of world-leading mobile payment features with WeChat Pay and Wallet (*only available in certain regions).

– WECHAT OUT: Make calls to mobile phones and landlines around the globe at super low rates (*only available in certain regions).

– LANGUAGE SUPPORT: Localized in 20 different languages and can translate friends’ messages and Moments posts.

– BETTER PRIVACY: Giving you the highest level of control over your privacy, WeChat is the only messaging app to be certified by TRUSTe.