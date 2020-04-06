PUBG: Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Update – New Weapons and Fresh Content

PUBG: Mobile is the most popular game available for both Android and iOS smartphones. This is all thanks to the fact that the mobile game offers amazing graphics and also because it gives players the chance to enjoy the famous Battle Royale mode. On the downside of things, the impressive graphics of PUBG: Mobile makes it impossible for the game to run on budget smartphones.

If you are having issues running PUBG: Mobile on your smartphones due the hardware requirements, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of this franchise have launched a Lite version of the game. To make things even better PUBG: Mobile Lite has just received a new update that introduces fresh content.

PUBG: Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Update

The latest update available for PUBG: Mobile Lite sports the 0.16.0 version number and it can be downloaded in two ways. The first one is to wait for the update to arrive via OTA (over the air) channels.

However, if you don’t want to wait for the update to arrive, then you can always choose to manually download and install it in the form of APK.

APK stands for “Android Package Kit” and it is a special update format. What makes this format special is the fact that it works only on Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

Now that we have presented everything there is to know about the new update, let’s check out what are the features that it introduces.