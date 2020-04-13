PUBG MOBILE Lite for iOS – iPhone and iPad Installation Guide

One of the best things about using one of Apple’s latest iPhones or iPads is the fact that you will have access to some of the best hardware parts available on the market. Therefore, running demanding mobile games is never a problem. On the downside of things, iOS-powered devices do not have access to the same games as Android smartphones. The perfect example of this is PUBG MOBILE Lite.

PUBG MOBILE Lite for iOS

Even though the standard version of PUBG MOBILE is available on the App Store, the developers of the game have yet to introduce the Lite version. The reason behind this is that iPhones and iPads can run the standard PUBG MOBILE and do not require to access a version of the game that ships with lower graphic settings. However, iOS fans might still want to access PUBG MOBILE Lite so that they can play with their friends.

Installation Guide for iPhone and iPad

If you want to join your friends who are using Android smartphones to play PUBG MOBILE Lite, then you should be pleased to know that there is a way to install the game on iPhones and iPads as well. Follow the guide below and you will be playing PUBG MOBILE Lite on your iOS-powered device in no time!

Install an Android Emulator Open the Google Play Store Search for “PUBG Mobile Lite” Download the game All that is left to do is to enjoy the game

If you are not sure what Android emulator to use, then we recommend the BlueStacks Android emulator because it is free and it works great. Installing Android exclusive games is not challenging and the only requirement is to not forget about the emulator.