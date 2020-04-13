UC Browser 13.1.2.1293 Update – Enhanced User Experience and UI Performances

Having access to a fast web browser is essential for smartphones and there is no doubt about that! Here is where UC Browser comes in and saves the day. UC Browser is a powerful mobile browser that is renowned throughout the world for offering access to plenty of useful features such as a built-in ad blocker, night mode, Facebook mode and the ability to download online videos.

Nonetheless, the reason why UC Browser is making headlines on our website today is because the developers who are in charge of it have just published a new update. The update is changing the mobile browser’s version number to 13.1.2.1293 and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and in the form of APK.

UC Browser 13.1.2.1293 Update

If you are using an Android-powered smartphone, then you should be pleased to know that the update is available to download via OTA channels. The only thing that Android users need to do in order to access the update and all the “goodies” that it introduces is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

UC Browser fans who don’t want to wait can always choose to manually download and install the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). The challenging part about installing this type of update is that they are compatible only with smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

Software Improvements

The latest update for UC Browser is aiming to improve the overall software performances of the mobile browser. The way that the update is doing that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes. These bug fixes are tackling various issues that sometimes caused UC Browser to lag or even crash! Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore.