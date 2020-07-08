The Sims Mobile 21.0.0.94835 Update – New Medieval Features and the Eco Retreat Lot

If you love simulation games, then you are probably aware that the Sims Mobile is one of the best games available for Android and iOS. What makes this game stand out is the fact that it provides fans with access to all the features and tools that they need to express their creativity by customizing the appearances and unique personalities of their Sim. That’s not all! The Sims Mobile is also updated regularly with fresh content and a brand-new update has just arrived.

The Sims Mobile 21.0.0.94835 Update

Are you a big fan of the Sims Mobile? If that is the case, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network because a new update is coming your way. The update sports the 21.0.0.94835 version number and the developers of the mobile game have released it via OTA (over the air) channels.

Thanks to the fact that the update is rolling out via OTA channels, then the only thing that Sims Mobile fans are required to do in order to access the new “goodies” and software improvements is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Now, let’s see what are the new features that the update introduces.

We also want to mention that eager fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can always manually download and install it. This is possible only by downloading the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

Open your own Eco Workshop venue to ‘Play Green with Life’ and live sustainably! Upcycle and restore old items to give them a new lease on life! In the latest update, you’ll also enjoy:

Checking out the micro-home ‘Eco Retreat’ premium lot. The tiny eco-footprint space is perfect for Sims that want to get back to nature!

Playing the ‘Mid-Century Modern’ Sweet Treat Showdown to earn sustainable furniture, including wooden bunk beds!

Highlight Features

Here are the best features that the Sims Mobile has to offer:

CREATE UNIQUE SIMS

Customize Sims’ appearances, hairstyles, outfits, makeup, and accessories. From nose to toes, there are endless possibilities! Then put together an unforgettable wardrobe when you team up with Izzy Fabulous in the Fashion Shop. Choose personality traits for each Sim, like Active or Musical, and add more as your Sims gain life experience.

BUILD THE PERFECT HOME

Design your Sims a home where they can experience all that life has to offer. Effortlessly personalize home layouts and designs, selecting from a variety of furniture, appliances, decorations, and even themed collections. Then take your Sims out to discover awesome, customizable venues like a fashion studio, restaurant, and nightclub.

SHAPE YOUR SIMS’ LIFESTYLE

Guide the stories of your Sims’ lives from careers and hobbies to relationships and families. Pick exciting careers like Fashion Designer and Doctor, and hobbies like Cooking and Guitar playing. Have friendly and romantic relationships with other Sims and take Risky Actions like trying for a kiss or inventing an experimental recipe. Start a family and create a path for future generations by passing down powerful Heirlooms.

PLAY TOGETHER

Host and attend parties with other Sims where you can socialize and earn rewards. Show off your amazing house, develop romantic relationships, and even decide to move in with other people’s Sims. Join special daily events like Speed Dating in the Park or the Market Square Music Festival. Plus, meet other players’ Sims at parties or around town and use Stickers to let them know if they’re Cute, Hot, or Fabulous!