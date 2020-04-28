Reddit 2020.15.0 Update for Android – Fixed “Most relevant” Search Results

Reddit holds the title of being “the internet’s homepage”. This is thanks to the fact that hundreds of millions of people are using the app to join their favorite Subreddits (communities) and find interesting content to watch, read and enjoy.

If you like using the mobile version of the app, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update has been made available for download.

Reddit 2020.15.0 Update

Reddit fans should be pleased to know that a new update is coming their way. The update is changing the app’s version number to 2020.15.0 and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels.

Therefore, we are advising all Reddit fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to access the update.

What’s New?

The question that all Reddit fans must be asking right now is what’s new? While most updates introduce minor bug fixes, this is not the case for the latest one.

Instead of solely focusing on improving performances, the new update aims to enhance the overall user experience and it does that by introducing a variety of changes.

Fixed uploading media on certain devices with Android 10

When picking “Most relevant” in search results, you can now choose a time frame

Minor fixes and improvements— The software stability of the app is now going to be better

Final Words

As we can see in the patch notes listed above, the latest 2020.15.0 update for Reddit comes with a bunch of high-priority improvements that are making the app much easier and more fun to use. This is why we are advising all Reddit fans to download it as soon as possible.