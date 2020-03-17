Redmi K30 Pro is Launching on March 24 (Official)

It’s been almost four months since Xiaomi launched the highly popular Redmi K30 and now, the Chinese based tech giant is getting ready to launch the Pro version. Xiaomi announced earlier this morning that it has a big surprise for its fans. Xiaomi confirmed that a Pro Edition of Redmi K30 is going to launch on March 24 and that it will ship with some of the most powerful hardware specs available in the world. Although, this was to be expected since Redmi K30 Pro will hold the title of being a flagship smartphone in 2020.

Redmi K30 Pro is Launching on March 24

Usually, companies announce their upcoming smartphones months before their official launch date. Fortunately, this is not the case for Xiaomi. The upcoming Redmi K30 Pro is only one week away from being officially revealed. However, this doesn’t mean that we have to wait even for one more second in order to see the key hardware specs of the smartphone. The reason why we are saying that is because Xiaomi has already confirmed some of Redmi K30 Pro’s most impressive specs.

Innovative Features and Powerful Specs

Redmi K30 Pro will ship with a full-screen display that does not feature a top-notch. The selfie camera is hidden beneath the display and to make things even more impressive, the display will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. This is great news for Xiaomi fans who enjoy mobile gaming because the increased refresh rate will make the graphics and gameplay of their favorite games feel smoother. In addition, the display will either use AMOED or LED technology.

Another impressive feature that Xiaomi has confirmed is the smartphone’s rather massive 4,700 mAh battery. This is a noticeable improvement in comparison with the standard Redmi K30 model that ships with a 4,500 mAh battery.