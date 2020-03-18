SHAREit 5.3.69 Update Improves User Experience and Performances

Just as the app’s name implies, SHAREit is a powerful tool that excels at helping users share files with their friends and family members. SHAREit holds the title of being the fastest file sharing app in the world with an impressive speed of up to 20 MB/s. This is 200 times faster than the speed that Bluetooth offers!

The great thing about SHAREit is the fact that the app does much more than simply provide users with access to file sharing features. The app also makes it possible for users to watch online videos, listen to trending music and much more.

While the features that SHAREit has to offer might be impressive, this is not the reason why the app is making headlines on our website today. The developers who are in charge of SHAREit have published a brand-new update and we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

SHAREit 5.3.69 Update

SHAREit fans should be pleased to know that a new update which sports the 5.3.69 version number is coming their way. The update is available to download via over the air channels and this is why we are advising everyone who enjoys using SHAREit to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to access it.

What’s New?

The question that all SHAREit fans must be asking right now is what’s new? The new 5.3.69 update aims to improve the overall performances of the app and it does that by introducing a new prompt for apps that could not be installed. This is going to make it much easier for users to notice what apps are not compatible with their smartphones.