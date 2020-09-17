Safari 14 is Available to Download as a Standalone Update

Apple recently announced that macOS Big Sur is going to introduce a bundle of features and improvements that are going to take the performances of Macs to the next level. One of the apps that macOS Big Sur is updating is none other than the famous Safari browser. On the downside of things, the operating system still doesn’t have an official release date and Safari users need to wait until they can get their hands on the new features and improvements.

On the bright side of things, Apple realized that Safari is an essential app and that it needs to run at peak-level performances as soon as possible. Thanks to this, the Cupertino based tech giant is making the new Safari 14 available as a standalone update to all macOS Catalina and Mojave users.

Safari 14 is Available to Download

The first thing that we want to mention about Safari 14 is that even though it is rolling out ahead of macOS Big Sur, not all Mac users are eligible to get it right away. The update is currently available only to macOS Catalina and Mojave users. To make things even better, the update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, and therefore, all users who have access to an internet network can download the update right away.

What’s New?

The new update for Safari 14 introduces a slew of important changes and the one that stands out the most is the redesigned start screen. The start screen will now feature website suggestions and custom wallpapers. If that is not impressive enough, then you should know that Apple is using the new Safari update as an opportunity to enhance the privacy controls of the browser. Users are now allowed to check every tracker on all the websites that they visit.