Best Smartphones Expected for 2023

The smartphone industry has been generous with the world in recent years, and 2022 has been no exception. But since the current year is two weeks away from its impending doom, it’s time to look forward and find out what 2023 has in store for us!

What’s for sure is that smartphones are becoming more and more powerful, and it would be naive to believe that the process will stop anytime soon. Therefore, we can expect to see even more powerful phones than before on the stores’ shelves in 2023.

Top companies such as Samsung, Apple, and Huawei all have interesting plans for the next year, and it’s time to go into detail! Let’s see some of the best phones/lineups expected to launch in 2023:

Xiaomi 13T Pro

While Xiaomi already released the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro models a few days ago, it still has an ace up its sleeve due to the upcoming launch of the 13T Pro that’s expected to occur at some point in 2023.

Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to feature a frame made of aluminum, a main camera of 200MP, and a Super AMOLED display of 120Hz for the refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR 10+, just to say the least.

Google Pixel 8

Since Google released its Pixel 7 flagship series this year in October, we can realistically expect the upcoming Pixel 8 lineup to land next year. It will probably consist of a standard Pixel 8 version and a Pixel 8 Pro.

Google indeed did a great job with the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Tensor G2 chipset built by Google itself, along with 8/12GB of RAM, can do its thing pretty well if the user wants to run advanced gaming or super demanding apps. The main cameras are also powerful enough, having the main lenses able to reach 50MP.

But even so, Google can surely do even better when it comes to the future Pixel 8 series that will land in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S23 series in February, and we’re clearly talking about a flagship lineup. It will be the successor of the Galaxy S22 series that came out this year.

Samsung should normally release a better series compared to its predecessor. Therefore, we can expect a better chipset than the Exynos 2200 that’s powering all three S22 models: the standard, Plus, and Ultra versions.

Even better cameras would also represent a welcoming addition to the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but only time will tell for sure what the South Korean tech giant has in store for the world.

Apple iPhone 15

After Apple released the latest iPhone 14 lineup this year in September, it rapidly became clear to everyone that the new devices represent the best of what the Cupertinio-based giant has to offer. The new Emergency SOS feature, the advanced A16 Bionic chipset, and the better cameras all represent what Apple hasn’t done before.

But tech lovers are hard to please, especially when it comes to Apple fans. They want even more from future iPhones, and there are plenty of reasons to expect that the iPhone 15 will be even better than its predecessor.

We can expect to see brand new camera technology present on the future iPhone 15 models, although it’s hard to tell at this point how exactly it will be.

Apple usually releases its best iPhones around September, which means that it shouldn’t be any different when it comes to the iPhone 15 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

If we take a look back at the history of the Galaxy Z Fold series from Samsung, we realize rapidly that the South Korean giant has improved each of its successor models. It’s reasonable to believe that the company will follow suit when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well, which should land at some point during the first half of 2023.

Seeing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chipset that has been recently launched, surely sounds like a pretty feasible scenario. Users of Samsung’s future foldable device could also use better cameras, especially the one for selfies, more RAM memory, and so on, compared to what we can see on the previous Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Considering that the last three generations of the Galaxy Z Flip series of Samsung were released one year apart from one another, it’s safe to assume that the Flip 5 model will arrive on the market in 2023. Furthermore, it’s also a pretty sure bet that it will launch in August, just like the other models.

What can we expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 5? If we take a look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we can immediately realize that there are some things to fix, although Samsung has surely built an impressive phone overall.

The cameras of the upcoming Z Flip 5 should clearly be superior to those that are mounted on the Z Flip 4. The latter model’s main camera reaches only 12MP, although it’s definitely capable enough in other areas. The front camera of the Z Flip 4 consists of a 10MP wide lens. Since Samsung usually improves its series of phones through newer models, we can definitely expect the company to do the same through the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Foldable smartphones might represent the technology of the future, so we can surely wait for more ‘foldables’ released by top companies in the coming years.

What do you think about the smartphones coming to the market in 2023? Which one are you the most excited about? Feel free to tell us in a comment below!