Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specs Sheet Gets Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

There have been multiple leaks that confirmed the arrival of Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the first quarter of 2020. However, today we have something even better to share with you. The folks at WinFuture have managed to get their hands on Galaxy Note 10 Lite‘s full specs sheet.

Therefore, today we are going to check out what are the highlight hardware specs that Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have to offer and see if it can live up to the “Note” series.

Hardware Internals

Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be powered by none other than Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9810 SoC. This is a powerful processor and it is paired with 6GB of RAM. From the looks of it, Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be able to handle heavy-duty tasks without a problem. This is quite impressive when considering that this is a “Lite” smartphone that we are talking about.

Furthermore, Galaxy Note 10 Lite will ship with 128GB of internal storage space. If 128GB is not enough for you, then you should be pleased to find out that the smartphone is equipped with microSD support. Therefore, the internal storage space of Galaxy Note 10 Lite can be expanded up to 512GB.

Display Technology

Samsung is known for innovating the display technology and therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Galaxy Note 10 Lite will ship with a 6.7-inch display that uses Super AMOLED technology.

Thanks to the premium display technology, the upcoming smartphone will offer a pixel resolution of 2400 x 1800 and a pixel density of 398 PPI (pixels-per-inch).

To make things even better, the folks at WinFuture are stating that Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a centered punch-hole for the selfie shooter.