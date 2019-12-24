Yahoo Mail 1.16.2 Update – Software Optimization Tweaks and More Bug Fixes

The biggest advantage that Android-powered smartphones bring is that they give users access to the millions of apps and games that are available on the Google Play Store. One of the most popular apps in the Android community is none other than Yahoo Mail. This app is an email organizer and the features that it offers are so useful that the app is categorized as a “must-have”. You will never miss an important email again, and more importantly, you will have access to lots of tools that help you avoid spam emails.

One of the things that make Yahoo Mail stand out the most is the fact that the app is updated on a regular basis with improvements. Yahoo Mail’s developers want to make sure that they are always ahead of the competition and the way that they are doing this is by constantly optimizing the software of the app. In fact, a new update has just arrived.

Yahoo Mail 1.16.2 Update

We have some great news to share with Yahoo Mail fans today. The email organizer has just received a new update and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, we are advising all Yahoo Mail fans to keep their smartphones connected to a Wi-Fi network so that they can access the update as soon as possible. Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK.

System Requirements

The update is targeting smartphones that are running on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. Luckily, it requires a minimum of Android 5.0 Lollipop in order to run without any problems. Furthermore, the update weighs in at 34.91 MB.

What’s New?

The new Yahoo Mail update aims to improve the overall performances of the app and it does that by introducing a handful of bug fixes. While bug fixes might not be as exciting as new features, we are assuring everyone that they are more important.