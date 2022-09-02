Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Receives Discounts of Up to $800

Galaxy S22 Ultra is arguably Samsung’s ultimate flagship. The gadget came out this year in February, and perhaps we’re all familiar with its high-end specs: a 108MP main camera, up to 12GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and so on.

According to ET, the Labor Day Sale of Samsung has huge offers for several high-end models of the South Korean giant, and one of them is the Galaxy S22 Ultra phone.

Get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for only $400

The offer means that you can grab the Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship for only $400, which means a discount of 800 bucks. That is possible through an enhanced trade-in credit of up to $800.

If you’re a fan of Samsung Credit, you can benefit from that as well: 150 bucks of such credit that you can spend on accessories. Let’s face it: who doesn’t like smartphone accessories?

Surely not everyone is comfortable with using a smartphone that packs a 6.8-inch screen. Although Galaxy S22 Ultra is a fabulous phone, its large display can be a shortcoming for some folks. And it’s perfectly understandable! That’s why you can also consider buying the “little brother” and non-Ultra Galaxy S22 device, the standard model of the lineup. The display measures only 6.1 inches, and of course, the phone also packs lower specifications than the Ultra version. But hey, the price is also significantly lower, making it a good option for those who want the latest Samsung without having to pay an entire salary.

The standard Galaxy S22 phone has significantly less RAM memory, a weaker battery, and a weaker main camera as well.

The other discounted Samsung phones included in the offer are the rest from the S22 lineup, as well as the new Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 models.