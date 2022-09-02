Clash of Clans: The Clash Fest Begins!

Those who like to play Supercell’s mobile strategy games Clash of Clans or Clash Royale now have a new reason to be excited and jump back into the two games ASAP! The Clash Fest begins, meaning that a month-long special event is there to celebrate competitive Clashing!

The event grants players the chance to participate in unique challenges, watch the World Finals, or gain epic rewards.

The presentation trailer is already available, and it gathered an incredible amount of over 4.4 million views in just a day after its release:

Here’s an important quote coming from Clash of Clans’ Google Play Store page:

“PLEASE NOTE! Clash of Clans is free to download and play, however, some game items can also be purchased for real money. If you don’t want to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your device’s settings. Also, under our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, you must be at least 13 years of age to play or download Clash of Clans.”

From the features that arrived recently in Clash of Clans, there are plenty that we can speak about. For instance, army training can now be done for free in the home village. This means that the player can train his favorite troops at no cost. If you also want to quick donate any Super Troop to the Clan Castle of a clan member, the game now allows you to do that as well.

On August 10, we spoke about the new Clash of Clans 14.635.9 update that came out in APK form.

For those who still didn’t play Clash of Clans, you can get it running on either one of the following platforms: Android, iOS, and iPadOS.