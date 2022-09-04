Microsoft Office 16.0.15629.20002 beta APK Becomes Available

A lot of people are still not aware of how useful it can be to try the Microsoft Office suite from a smartphone. You can use your Android device at any time to edit and create documents in Word, PowerPoint, or Excel.

Microsoft Office is now even getting its 16.0.15629.20002 update, and those who are interested already have the chance to download it in APK form. However, they’ll need to keep in mind that only devices running on at least Android 9 are compatible with the new version. The download size is 109.55MB, which means that it surely brings some interesting changes.

Even so, the change log doesn’t tell us anything about the new 16.0.15629.20002 update for the mobile version of Microsoft Office. But what we know is that the app is often getting updates that bring “great new features, as well as improvements for speed and reliability.”

Check out what the description via Google Play Store sounds like:

“SCAN OR SIGN PDF FILES, CREATE SPREADSHEETS, BUILD YOUR RESUME OR DRAFT UP DOCUMENTS ANYTIME AND ANYWHERE BY ACCESSING INTEGRATED OFFICE FEATURES THROUGH YOUR MOBILE DEVICE. COMPLETE YOUR WORKFLOWS, NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE, EVEN IF YOUR NETWORK CONNECTION IS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED. FROM WORD DOCUMENTS, POWERPOINT PRESENTATIONS OR EXCEL FILES, THE OFFICE APP PROVIDES YOU WITH ONE SEAMLESS EXPERIENCE.”

On July 17, we spoke about another update for the mobile version of Microsoft Office: the 16.0.15427.20096 beta version.