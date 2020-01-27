Home Mobiles Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 Might Receive Android 10 in...

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 Might Receive Android 10 in 2020

By
Darrel S. Rivers
-
0
SHARE

One of the biggest issues about purchasing a smartphone from Samsung is that eventually, you will need to move on and buy one of the latest flagship devices. The reason behind this is that Samsung stops rolling out major operating system updates to its smartphones a couple of years after their release.

Well, it looks like Samsung might have had a change of heart. New reports are showing that Samsung’s customer care department is saying that Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 are still eligible for the upcoming Android 10 update.

Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 to Receive Android 10

According to the customer care department, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 users are in for a surprise in 2020. Samsung is still going to roll out one last major operating system update and if this proves to be true, then the lifespan of the two smartphones will be expanded up until 2021. On the other hand, Samsung has yet to confirm this statement.

We want to point out that this wouldn’t be the first time that the customer care department doesn’t receive the software memo and they could be just speculating. Therefore, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 users should not get their hopes up until Samsung releases an official statement.

Galaxy Note 8 – Specs Overview

The reason why the news released by Samsung’s customer care department are making headlines is because Galaxy Note 8 still has what it takes to run in the years to come. Despite being launched three years ago, Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 835 processor that clocks at 2.3GHz. The processor is paired with 6GB of RAM and a Mali-G71 MP20 graphics processing unit that can run all the latest mobile games.

SHARE
Previous articleGTA 6 is Launching Sooner Than Expected!
Darrel S. Rivers
Darrell is a blogger who likes to keep up with the latest from the tech and finance world. He is a headphone and mobile reviewer and one of the original baker's dozen editorial staff that founded the site. He is into photography, VR, AR, crypto, video games, science and other neat things.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.