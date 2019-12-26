Samsung Galaxy S8 – Can It Still Be Used as a Daily Carrier in 2020?

It’s been almost three years since Samsung launched Galaxy S8. This is one of the best flagship smartphones that Samsung has ever created but does it have what it takes to still be used as a daily carrier in 2020? This is the question that we are going to answer today and we are going to do that by checking out the smartphone’s price and specs. Not just that, but we are also going to take a look at how many updates Galaxy S8 still has in store.

The Price

Obviously, the main reason why you might want to purchase an older smartphone is because the price is affordable. With that said, refurbished models of Galaxy S8 are currently being sold on eBay and Amazon from $275 up to $375. If you want to get an even better deal, then you can find eBay auctions where the smartphone is priced at around $150.

Software Updates

The biggest downside when it comes to purchasing an older smartphone is that you are likely to not receive access to all the latest software updates. Fortunately, this is not the case for Galaxy S8. The smartphone has actually received two major operating system updates in 2019. Therefore, Galaxy S8 is still scheduled to receive security updates all throughout 2019.

The Specs

While the big 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display that Galaxy S8 offers is nice, this is not what makes the smartphone reliable to this day. Samsung has equipped Galaxy S8 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU that is paired with an Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB of RAM. These specs are powerful enough to help Galaxy S8 run heavy-duty tasks without any problem.

Conclusion

Our conclusion is that Galaxy S8 still has what it takes to be used as a daily carrier in 2020. Samsung will keep releasing security updates for the smartphone in 2020 and the hardware specs of Galaxy S8 can run all the latest mobile games without a single glitch.