Samsung Internet Browser 11.1.2.2 Update Beta – Major Bug Fixes for the Pop-Up Zoomer

Samsung is the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer and its Galaxy S smartphones are dominating the industry. One of the things that makes Samsung’s smartphones stand out from their competition is the fact that the South Korean tech giant doesn’t want to rely on Google for all apps and software services. Instead of doing that, Samsung has developed its own apps and the Samsung Internet Browser is the perfect example of that.

Samsung Internet Browser is a powerful app that makes it easier for people to surf the web while mobile by giving them access to a plethora of useful features. In fact, the mobile browser has just received a new update that introduces a bundle of new features and software tweaks that are taking its performances to the next level. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new update.

Samsung Internet Browser 11.1.2.2 Beta Update

The latest update for Samsung Internet Browser sports the 11.1.2.2 beta version number and it is now rolling out to all users. The only thing that fans of the mobile browser need to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi and wait for it to pop-up in their notifications panel.

Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK. However, we do need to mention that this type of update is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “unknown sources” option in their Settings panel.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update introduces a bug fix that solves an issue that caused the pop-up zoomer in a desktop web page to lag. Not only that, but the update squashes a bug that caused bookmarked websites to have loading errors. To make things even better, Samsung’s developers made sure to upgrade the Chromium web engine to M75 in order to boost Samsung Internet Browser’s overall speed and performances.

Highlight Features

Now that we have presented everything there is to know about the new update, let’s check out what are the highlight features that Samsung Internet Browser has to offer as listed on the Google Play Store.

* Browser Extensions (Galaxy Store Required)

We introduce general-purpose Browser Extensions, such as Mate Translate. These can be installed from the Galaxy Store to bring even more features to the powerful Web Browser. Tap “Add-ons” in the menu to learn more.

* Tab Bar for Phone

You can now enable a tab bar beneath the URL bar to see open tabs, like on desktop web browsers. This can be turned on under the “Appearance” menu.

* Video Assistant

Video Assistant is back to support you to enjoy video watching experience more than ever. With the purple floating button, you can easily change to watch as full-screen or popup-screen.

* Customize menu

You can relocate buttons on the bottom toolbar as you like. All of buttons in the ‘more’ menu will be the candidates.

* Tab Manager Renewal

Try our newly decorated list-view mode of Tab Manager.

Security & Privacy

Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy while browsing the Internet.

* Smart Anti-Tracking

Intelligently identify domains that have cross-site tracking ability and block storage (cookie) access.

* Protected Browsing

We will warn you before you can view known malicious sites to prevent you from visiting web sites that may try to steal your data.

* Content Blockers

Samsung Internet for Android allows 3rd party apps to provide filters for content blocking, making browsing safer and more streamlined.