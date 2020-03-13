UC Browser 13.0.8.1291 Update – Access an Improved User Experience

If you are searching for a fast mobile browser that delivers reliable performances, then your search ends here. UC Browser is one of the most popular mobile browsers in the Android community and there is a good reason for that. This mobile browser is renowned for giving users access to a plethora of useful features, but that’s not all!

UC Browser is also updated with improvements on a regular basis and a new update has just arrived. With that said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about the new update and the “goodies” that it brings.

UC Browser 13.0.8.1291 Update

UC Browser fans should be pleased to find out that a new update is now available for download. The update is changing the mobile browser’s version number to 13.0.8.1291 and we are advising everyone who enjoys using UC Browser to download it as soon as possible. What’s great about the new update is the fact that it is available to download via over the air channels. Therefore, all UC Browser fans who keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi are eligible to download the new update.

What’s New?

The developers who are in charge of UC Browser are always looking for new ways to take the performances of the mobile browser to the next level. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the new 13.0.8.1291 update introduces a bundle of bug fixes. Not only that, but the update also comes with a handful of software improvements that are speeding up UC Browser’s start-up time.

Final Words

The latest update for UC Browser is not a major release and instead, it is categorized as a maintenance release. Therefore, we are advising all UC Browser fans to download it as soon as possible in order to access an improved user experience.