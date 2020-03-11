SHAREit 5.3.58 Update – Optimizing the Playback Experience

SHAREit is a highly popular app that has made its name in the Android and iOS communities by providing users with access to excellent file-sharing features. The app is equipped with lots of powerful features such as cross-platform support, media player, and the ability to transfer all types of files. Although, what makes SHAREit stand out is the fact that the app is updated on a regular basis with improvements. In fact, a new update has been released today and it changes the app’s version number to 5.3.58.

SHAREit 5.3.58 Update

As previously noted, the new update for SHAREit sports the 5.3.58 version number. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all that SHAREit fans need to do in order to become eligible to download the app is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. On the other hand, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK.

According to the patch notes listed by SHAREit’s developers, the new update introduces a prompt for apps that cannot be installed. Not only that, but the update also comes with a handful of “under the hood” software improvements that are optimizing the playback experience.

Highlight Features

Since we are talking about SHAREit, let’s go ahead and check out which are some of the top features that the app offers.

Fastest in the World

200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s. Transfer files without losing quality.

Transfer All Types of Files

Photos, videos, music, installed apps, and any other files.

Infinite Online Videos

HD & Selective, Offline watching, Continuously updated

Excellent Video Player

Support almost all formats, give you Smooth playing experience

Discover Trending Music

Tens of millions of high-quality songs, and thousands of curated playlists. Online & Offline

Elegant Music Player

Powerful equalizer provides immersive experiences for you

GIFs, Wallpapers & Stickers

Personalized, Funny, Download & Share