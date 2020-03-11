SHAREit 5.3.58 Update – Optimizing the Playback Experience

SHAREit is a highly popular app that has made its name in the Android and iOS communities by providing users with access to excellent file-sharing features. The app is equipped with lots of powerful features such as cross-platform support, media player, and the ability to transfer all types of files. Although, what makes SHAREit stand out is the fact that the app is updated on a regular basis with improvements. In fact, a new update has been released today and it changes the app’s version number to 5.3.58.
SHAREit 5.3.58 Update
As previously noted, the new update for SHAREit sports the 5.3.58 version number. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all that SHAREit fans need to do in order to become eligible to download the app is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. On the other hand, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK.
According to the patch notes listed by SHAREit’s developers, the new update introduces a prompt for apps that cannot be installed. Not only that, but the update also comes with a handful of “under the hood” software improvements that are optimizing the playback experience.
Highlight Features
Since we are talking about SHAREit, let’s go ahead and check out which are some of the top features that the app offers.
- Fastest in the World
200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s. Transfer files without losing quality.
- Transfer All Types of Files
Photos, videos, music, installed apps, and any other files.
- Infinite Online Videos
HD & Selective, Offline watching, Continuously updated
- Excellent Video Player
Support almost all formats, give you Smooth playing experience
- Discover Trending Music
Tens of millions of high-quality songs, and thousands of curated playlists. Online & Offline
- Elegant Music Player
Powerful equalizer provides immersive experiences for you
- GIFs, Wallpapers & Stickers
Personalized, Funny, Download & Share