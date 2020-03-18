UC Browser 13.0.8.1291 Update Enhances Video Play Performances and User Experience

Even though Google Chrome is pre-installed on all Android-powered smartphones, this doesn’t mean that there is no better alternative. The perfect example of this UC Browser which is one of the fastest and most optimized mobile browsers available on the Google Play Store. What makes UC Browser stand out from all the other mobile browsers is the fact that it gives users access to a plethora of features that make it much easier and faster for them to surf the web while mobile.

Another amazing thing about UC Browser is the constant stream of updates that it benefits from. In fact, UC Browser fans should be happy to know that the developers have just published a brand-new update that is rolling out via over the air channels. Therefore, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about UC Browser’s latest update and also take a look at what are the top features that the mobile browser has to offer.

UC Browser 13.0.8.1291 Update

The first thing that we want to note about UC Browser’s latest update is that since it is rolling out via over the air channels, then all UC Browser fans who will keep their smartphones connected to the internet are eligible to download it as soon as possible. Furthermore, the new update is changing UC Browser’s version number to 13.0.8.1291 and it aims to improve the video plays performances.

As most UC Browser fans know already, the mobile browser does a great job of running online videos and other forms of media. The new update is now taking the video play performances to the next level by introducing software optimization and bug fixes that are tackling various issues.

Top Features

Now that we have covered the latest update for UC Browser, let’s see what are the top features that UC Browser offers.

★ Variety of Stickers & Share with Friends: We added a new page channel of video status and stickers for you. There are massive stickers and popular stickers that you can share with you friends on the social network.

★ Upgraded Web Browsing Experience: The most recent version uses our unique self-developed U4 engine that performs a 20% improvement in web connection, standard support, video watching experience, personal information security, stability, and storage management in comparison with our last version.

★ Small Window Mode: Our small window mode enables the video window to be moved apart from the webpage, and hanged on screen top, while you expect to chat with friends, shop online or participate in other activities without video watch interruption.

★Fast Downloads: Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. If any disconnection or interruption occurs, UC Browser can continue downloading from breakpoint. By accelerating the downloading process, it saves you time for downloadable files.

★Cricket Card Feature: UC Browser adds a special Cricket feature for Cricket fans. Most updated Cricket matches live, scores and related information can easily be searched.

★Data Saving: UC Browser compresses data, speeds up navigation and helps you save a lot of cellular data traffic. The more you browse, the more data you can save with UC Browser.

★Ad Block: Ad block functionality blocks different forms of ads that affect your browse experience. It helps you visit webpages Ad-Free on your android devices, no more pop-up banner ads.

★Videos for all tastes: UC Browser allows you to watch movies and TV series. The menu categorizes videos in different tastes: humor, clips, girls, anime, trailers, or even war films.

★Facebook Mode: This unique feature speeds up Facebook regardless of your network condition. UC Browser always finds a way to increase your network speed.

★Night Mode: Switch to night mode on UC Browser to read more comfortably at night.