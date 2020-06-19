Samsung Internet Browser 12.0.1.47 Beta Update – Enhances Adblocker and Optimizes Dark Mode

One of the reasons why Samsung is the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer is because it manufactures high-end smartphones that sell for affordable prices. However, the next-generation hardware specs are not the only things that make Samsung’s smartphones stand out from the competition. The South Korean based tech giant is also doing a great job of providing users with access to dedicated software and apps. The perfect example of this is the Samsung Internet Browser.

Samsung Internet Browser 12.0.1.47 Beta Update

Samsung doesn’t like to depend on Google when it comes to apps and this is why it is creating its own. The Samsung Internet Browser is the app that makes it possible for users to surf the web at fast speeds and give them access to lots of cool features such as enhanced tab management and protected browsing. Not just that, but the Samsung Internet Browser is also updated regularly with new features and software improvements.

The latest update for Samsung Internet Browser sports the 12.0.1.47 beta version number and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. With that being said, let’s go ahead and check out what are all the “goodies” that the new update brings to Samsung Internet Browser.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements that the update introduces:

Bug fix and stabilization

Enhance Ad Blocker stability

Optimize Dark Mode for more sites

Enhance scroll smoothness

Open links in secret mode from the context menu

More password manager apps are allowed to autofill ID and password

Chromium web engine upgraded to v79

How to Download the New Update

Since this is a beta release, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the simplest way to access the update and the new features that it introduces is to enroll in the beta program. Everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is eligible to join the program.

On the other hand, we want to mention that there is an alternative way. The update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK. However, this type of updates are compatible only with smartphones that have the “Unknown Sources” option set as enabled.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the best features that the mobile browser offers.

New Features for you

* Smart protection

Use several privacy protection functions, such as blocking web pages with large numbers of pop-ups by web content provider, and more enhanced tracking blocking functions.

You can turn on these functions in Samsung Internet settings since they’re turned off by default.

* Enhanced Customize menu

Create a customized toolbar by adding buttons from a range of useful options.

The hidden buttons are: Close Internet, Unblock ads temporarily, Open new tab, Refresh, and Search.

* Enhanced tab management

You can now reorder your tabs and lock them so they can’t be closed.

You can open up to 99 tabs.

* Usability enhancements for tablets

Choose to always show the desktop version of web pages, and use more keyboard shortcuts for enhanced productivity.

Security & Privacy

Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy while browsing the Internet.

* Smart Anti-Tracking

Intelligently identify domains which have cross-site tracking ability and block storage (cookie) access.

* Protected Browsing

We will warn you before you can view known malicious sites to prevent you from visiting web sites which may try to steal your data.

* Content Blockers

Samsung Internet for Android allows 3rd party apps to provide filters for content blocking, making browsing safer and more streamlined.