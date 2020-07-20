Xender 5.7.0 Prime Update – Get the Latest Improvements

Xender is a highly popular app in the Android community that has established its name as a “must-have app” by providing users with access to the best file sharing features. Xender is 200 times faster than Bluetooth when it comes to file transfer speed and what makes it stand out is the fact that it supports all types of files. That’s not all. The app is also updated regularly with improvements that are taking its user experience and performances to the next level.

Xender 5.7.0 Prime Update

As previously noted, Xender is updated regularly with software releases that are improving its performance. Therefore, no one should be shocked to find out that a brand-new update that sports the 5.7.0 Prime version number is now rolling out. This is a high-priority release because it focuses on tweaking bug fixes that sometimes cause Xender to lag. With that said, let’s go check out everything there is to know about it.

What’s New?

The performances that Xender delivers are already impressive and this is why the developers are focusing on intruding bug fixes that are tweaking various issues. The 5.7.0 Prime update is not an exception shipping with a bundle of bug fixes and file transfer optimizations that are taking the app’s performances to the next level.

How to Download the New Update

The new update for Xender is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only thing that Xender fans are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. However, there is also an alternative way to download the update.

Xender’s developers have also published the new update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This type of update can be manually downloaded and installed. The tricky part about APK releases is that they are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones and require the “Unknown Sources” option to be enabled.

Top Features

☆ Transfer files with flash speed

Imagine sending your party video to friends in Seconds! The highest speed can reach 40Mb/s.

☆ Send Large Files without limitation (Original Size)

Sharing photos, music, videos, apps, documents and any other file types of Unlimited file Size.

☆ Free Network and Data Connection

No cables, no internet, no data usage! You can transfer files to friends anywhere and anytime.

☆ Share all kinds of files without restrictions

Transfer anything you want, from documents, music, pictures, to videos and apps.

☆ NEW Feature: toMP3 –Convert Video to Audio

2 Steps to change a video file into audio: change MV to song; change education videos to lectures; change voice record to ringtone; Listen to music without wasting battery on screen displaying…

☆ Free Download Whatsapp /FaceBook / Instagram Videos

Whatsapp status saver, Insta saver, Facebook downloader…: Download and share videos and status in ONE App.

☆ Smart phone replication

Smart switch mobile data like contacts, SMS, pictures, music, videos, games and any other files from your old phone to the new one in one simple step.

☆ File manager

Enables to view, move or delete files you received and even to make a backup copy whenever you need to clean the phone storage.