Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition 2.0 Update Fixes Game Crash

Silent Hill was a pretty terrifying movie that gave us the creeps, and some even said that the related video game was even more frightening. However, Silent Hill 2 came out in 2001, two years after the main installment. Many players were annoyed by a glitch causing the game to crash, but the fans seem to have let the developers off the hook.

You know what they say that you live and you learn. Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition 2.0 update now comes to fix the age-old glitch by rebuilding the audio streaming of the game, according to pcgamer.com.

The 2.0 update for Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition is available NOW

The new update is already up for grabs, which means that you can certainly get your hands on it if you still have the game on your PC or console.

If you want to learn even more about Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition, check out this description:

“Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition is an ongoing project of enhancement packages that makes the PC version of Silent Hill 2 compatible with modern hardware and playable in widescreen aspect ratios, while improving visuals, audio, and bugs. Examples of what Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition provides are: The use of a widescreen camera; high definition resolutions; upscaled fonts and 2D images; PlayStation 2 quality audio, fog, and shadows; restored post-processing effects; better controller support; and much more.”

Regardless of what multi-core consumer processor a gamer had on his PC, the chances were huge for the game to crash. Until that, the audio part of the game started skipping. But as for now, these problems have gone away thanks to the new update that rebuilt the entire streaming audio engine of the game from scratch.

Feel free to give Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition a try if you haven’t done so already!