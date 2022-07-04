Ubisoft Will Halt Multiplayer and Online Services for Many Games in a Few Months – See the List

Ubisoft is responsible for developing a lot of top-rated games. Unfortunately or not, we now have to let the cat out of the bag and reveal a list of 15 games whose multiplayer and online services will be shut down by the French company in just a few weeks.

According to Ubisoft itself, 15 of its games will lose their multiplayer and online services starting on September 1. The move is not unexpected considering that online modes for games require frequent updates and attention and, of course, a lot of time spent for such purposes. Instead, Ubisoft wants to focus its attention on other titles that are more popular and newer. And hey, maybe the fans should just leave sleeping dogs lie and accept Ubisoft’s decision.

Here’s the list of the Ubisoft games that will be impacted by the upcoming measure:

Anno 2070 – PC

Assassin’s Creed II – PC and PS3

Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Release) – PC

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – PC, PS3, Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – PC

Assassin’s Creed Revelations – PS3 and Xbox 360

Driver San Francisco – PC, PS3, and Xbox 360

Far Cry 3 (2012 Release) – PC, PS3, Xbox 360

Ghost Recon Future Soldier – PS3 and Xbox 360

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – PC

Rayman Legends – PS3, Wii, and Xbox 360

Silent Hunter 5 – PC

Space Junkies – PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus)

Splinter Cell: Blacklist (PC, PS3, and Xbox 360)

ZombiU (Wii U)

As you can see, there are no games supported by any of the standard consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4. Halting the online or multiplayer services for such a game would have indeed been a wrong move from Ubisoft. As for now, let’s admit: things look pretty reasonable.

If you want to find out even more details about the new decision of Ubisoft, you can simply head over to the company’s official website.