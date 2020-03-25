Snapchat 10.78.1.0 Update for Android is Now Available for Download

Snapchat is the world’s most innovative social media app and there is no doubt about that! In fact, the features that Snapchat introduces on a regular basis are so unique that the app’s competition doesn’t have any other option than to copy them. The best example of this is Instagram Stories. Nonetheless, Snapchat is making headlines on our website today because a new update has been made available for download.

Snapchat 10.78.1.0 Update

Do you love using Snapchat to share pictures and videos with your friends? If your answer is yes, then you should be pleased to find out that a brand-new update has just been released. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and all Snapchat fans who are keeping their smartphones connected to the internet are eligible to download it.

The new update is changing Snapchat’s version number to 10.78.1.0 and it comes with lots of “goodies”. The first thing that Snapchat fans will notice after installing the new update is that the app is now much faster than usual. This is thanks to the software improvements that the update brings.

Since this is Snapchat that we are talking about, then no one should be surprised to find out that the latest 10.78.1.0 update also comes with a bunch of camera lenses. We are advising all Snapchat fans to download the new update as soon as possible so that they can test out all the new camera effects.

Top Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about Snapchat’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are best features that the highly popular app has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

SNAP 📸

• Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

• Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

• Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

• Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

• Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

• Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

DISCOVER 🔍

• Follow friends and watch their Stories to see their day unfold.

• Keep up to date with exclusive Stories from top publishers and creators.

• Watch breaking news, original Shows, and community Stories — made just for your phone.

SNAP MAP 🗺

• See where your friends are hanging out if they’ve shared their location with you.

• Share your location with your best friends, or go off the grid with Ghost Mode.

• Discover live Stories from the community nearby, or across the world!

MEMORIES 🎞️

• Look back on Snaps you’ve saved with free cloud storage.

• Edit and send old moments to friends, or save them to your Camera Roll.

• Create Stories from your favorite memories to share with friends and family.

FRIENDSHIP PROFILE 👥

• Every friendship has its own special profile to see the moments you’ve saved together.

• Discover new things you have in common with Charms. See how long you’ve been friends, your astrological compatibility, your Bitmojis’ fashion sense, and more!

• Friendship Profiles are just between you and a friend, so you can bond over what makes your friendship special.