UC Browser Mini 12.12.9.1226 Update – Major Software Improvements

Having access to a premium mobile browser is essential to all smartphones. After all, using a premium mobile browser makes it much easier for users to search for important information. On the downside of things, premium mobile browsers require powerful hardware specs and lots of internal storage space, something which most smartphones don’t have. This is where UC Browser Mini comes in and saves the day.

UC Browser Mini is a lightweight browser that makes it possible for people who use lower-end or older smartphones to access fast web surfing and other useful features. The reason why we are talking about UC Browser Mini today is that the developers have just published a brand-new update.

UC Browser Mini 12.12.9.1226 Update

The latest update for UC Browser Mini sports the 12.12.9.1226 version number and it is now available to download via over the air channels. This means that the only thing that fans of the lightweight mobile browser are required to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and to pay attention to their notification panels.

The update focuses on enhancing the overall performances of the lightweight mobile browser and it does that by introducing a bunch of bug fixes and software tweaks. Therefore, UC Browser Mini will run faster than usual.

Top Features

★Fast Browsing Speed- With UC Browser team’s tech, UC Mini promises you a fast searching and browsing experience! TYPE AND SEARCH. ACCESS ALL SITES.

★All Videos in One App- UC Mini contains all videos especially movies, TV series, TV shows, Bollywood, funny videos. WATCH, LIKE, COMMENT, DOWNLOAD. HAVE FUN.

★Star Zone– UC Mini has classified videos into star dimensions for you. It is an individual channel. CHOOSE YOUR FAVORITE STARS. GET ALL VIDEOS OF THEM.

★Boosted Video Downloader– Only one step to download multiple videos you like with fast speed at the same time. No need to keep apps open, downloads will continue in the background. NO INTERRUPTION. NO NEED TO WAIT.

★Face Change Video Maker– Take a selfie/Import photos and swap faces with your favorite stars. Make funny videos and share them via WhatsApp.

★Incognito Mode– Browsing without leaving any history, cookies, caches, etc. Incognito mode makes your browsing and watching experience perfectly private and secret. PRIVATE & SECURE.

★Ad Blocker– Ad block functionality blocks different forms of ads that affect your browsing experience. It helps you visit webpages Ad-Free on your android devices.