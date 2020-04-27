Snapchat 10.80.5.0 Update – Access the Latest Filters and Improvements

As everyone who enjoys using Snapchat knows already, what makes this social media app special is the large number of unique features that it offers. The developers who are in charge of Snapchat are always coming up with innovative ideas such as the famous camera filters and stories.

These features are so fun to use that other social media apps such as Instagram and Facebook didn’t have any other option than to copy them.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise to find out that everyone gets excited when the developers are announcing that a new update is coming. In fact, a brand-new update that sports the 10.80.5.0 version number was released earlier this morning.

Snapchat 10.80.5.0 Update

Snapchat fans should make sure to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network throughout the day. The reason why we are saying that is because as previously noted, a brand-new update is coming their way and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

What’s New?

As it is the case with almost all Snapchat updates, this latest one comes with a bunch of new filters that users can use to make their selfies and videos funnier. To make things even better, the filters are not the only “goodies” that the update introduces.

The latest update for Snapchat also focuses on improving the overall user experience that the app has to offer. Therefore, the update introduces a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Snapchat is now going to run faster and the chances of dealing with random crashes are much smaller than usual.

Key Snapchat Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about Snapchat’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the key features that the app offers.

SNAP 📸

• Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

• Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

• Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

• Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

• Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

• Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

DISCOVER 🔍

• Follow friends and watch their Stories to see their day unfold.

• Keep up to date with exclusive Stories from top publishers and creators.

• Watch breaking news, original Shows, and community Stories — made just for your phone.

SNAP MAP 🗺

• See where your friends are hanging out, if they’ve shared their location with you.

• Share your location with your best friends, or go off the grid with Ghost Mode.

• Discover live Stories from the community nearby, or across the world!

MEMORIES 🎞️

• Look back on Snaps you’ve saved with free cloud storage.

• Edit and send old moments to friends, or save them to your Camera Roll.

• Create Stories from your favorite memories to share with friends and family.

FRIENDSHIP PROFILE 👥

• Every friendship has its own special profile to see the moments you’ve saved together.

• Discover new things you have in common with Charms. See how long you’ve been friends, your astrological compatibility, your Bitmojis’ fashion sense, and more!

• Friendship Profiles are just between you and a friend, so you can bond over what makes your friendship special.