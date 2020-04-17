Snapchat 10.81.0.0 Beta Update – New Filters and Software Improvements

Despite Facebook’s best efforts to purchase the entire social media market, there is one app that doesn’t want to sell. We are talking about Snapchat. This app was unique right from the get-go and it stood out by providing users with access to innovative features such as using AR (augmented reality) lenses that made their pictures and videos funnier.

The features offered by Snapchat are so innovative and popular that other social media apps didn’t have any other option than to copy them. Just take for example Instagram’s Stories feature which was first seen on Snapchat.

Nonetheless, the reason why Snapchat is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update.

Snapchat 10.81.0.0 Beta Update

One of the best things that Snapchat fans can do is enroll in the beta program. The developers who are in charge of Snapchat are always rolling out new updates that introduce fresh content and beta users are the first ones to access them.

In fact, the latest update for Snapchat which sports the 10.81.0.0 beta version number is now available to download by beta users.

If you are enrolled in the beta program, then the only thing that you need to do is to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and wait for it to pop up in the notifications panel.

To make things even better, Snapchat’s developers are allowing everyone who uses Android-powered smartphones to join the beta program.

What’s New?

Since Snapchat is famous for its filters, then it should come as no surprise that the latest 10.81.0.0 beta update comes with a bunch of new and exciting features. However, this is not the only thing that the update introduces. The update also introduces a handful of software tweaks and bug fixes that are taking the app’s performances to the next level.

Highlight Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about Snapchat’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the highlight features that the app has to offer.

SNAP 📸

• Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

• Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

• Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

• Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

• Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

• Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

DISCOVER 🔍

• Follow friends and watch their Stories to see their day unfold.

• Keep up to date with exclusive Stories from top publishers and creators.

• Watch breaking news, original Shows, and community Stories — made just for your phone.

SNAP MAP 🗺

• See where your friends are hanging out, if they’ve shared their location with you.

• Share your location with your best friends, or go off the grid with Ghost Mode.

• Discover live Stories from the community nearby, or across the world!

MEMORIES 🎞️

• Look back on Snaps you’ve saved with free cloud storage.

• Edit and send old moments to friends, or save them to your Camera Roll.

• Create Stories from your favorite memories to share with friends and family.

FRIENDSHIP PROFILE 👥

• Every friendship has its own special profile to see the moments you’ve saved together.

• Discover new things you have in common with Charms. See how long you’ve been friends, your astrological compatibility, your Bitmojis’ fashion sense, and more!

• Friendship Profiles are just between you and a friend, so you can bond over what makes your friendship special.