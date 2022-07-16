Sony’s Upcoming PlayStation Stars Program Will Allow You to Earn Real Cash Value

The term ‘PlayStation Stars’ might not say anything for you at this point, but trust us on this one: it’s just as exciting as the moniker itself sounds. It’s the name of an upcoming program of Sony that will give players the chance to earn points with real cash value and also be recognized as faithful gamers.

Sony announced the new PlayStation Stars via the PlayStation Blog, and it has already gotten us excited. Here’s why, as the announcement says:

“Today, I’m pleased to reveal PlayStation Stars, a brand new loyalty program that celebrates you, the player, for being on this ever growing gaming journey with us. PlayStation Stars will be free to join when it launches later this year. Once you become a member, you’ll earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities. Our “Monthly Check-In” campaign simply requires you to play any game to receive a reward, while other campaigns require you to win tournaments, earn specific trophies, or even be the first player to platinum a blockbuster title in your local time zone.”

By the loyalty points that gamers will have the chance to earn through the new program, they can redeem them in a catalog that may involve products from the PlayStation Store and PSN wallet funds.

If you’re already a PlayStation Plus member and you enroll in the PlayStation Stars program, that move will be even more beneficial for you. How? Simple: you’ll automatically earn points to use in purchases via the PlayStation Store.

Opting for a PlayStation Plus membership will grant you access to hundreds of games. You can choose either current or classic games, online multiplayer games, and more. There are three membership plans to choose from, each of them having its own advantages: Premium, Extra, and Essential.